Grand Island man sentenced to prison after drug sale leads to juvenile overdose

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates from acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Shanda Daniels, 35, formerly of Trenton, Nebraska, was sentenced to five years in prison along with five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

A confidential informant arrange to purchase an ounce of meth from Daniels on May 14, 2019. The CI traveled to Daniels’ residence and met her and Westleigh Miesner, who weighed out the meth. Miesner was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Gamar Ahmed, 20, of Grand Island, Nebraska, was sentenced to four years in prison for possession of cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute, and to a consecutive five-year term in prison for possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime.

On March 28, 2022, officers with GIPD were called to a Grand Island residence where a juvenile female was unconscious and not breathing. After the use of CPR and Narcan, she was revived and transported to the hospital. A juvenile male at the residence told officers they had purchased a blue bill that they thought was Percocet from Ahmed. Within minutes of ingesting it, the female juvenile began showing signs of overdose.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Ahmed’s apartment and found loaded handguns, scales, plastic bags, ammo, about 1.2 pounds of marijuana, THC vape pens, 31 grams of cocaine, and around 30 suspected Percocet pills.

BJ Jaquez Rice, 30, of Lincoln was sentenced to 7.25 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rice will serve three years on supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

An LPD officer stopped a vehicle in downtown Lincoln on March 11, 2022. Rice was in the passenger seat with a female driving. During the stop, officers noticed a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle and performed a search. They found a pair of handguns inside the car.

Rice gave the officer a false name and date of birth and stated that he had a Florida ID. After Rice was arrested, police discovered his true name and that he had prior felony convictions in North Carolina.

William Lewis Gienger, 57, of Omaha was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Gienger was also ordered to serve five years on supervised release after prison.

In February 2021, the DEA was investigating Tomas Lorenzo-Cruz for his role in distributing meth. Agents intercepted a call to Cruz from a person named “Bill,” who was later identified as Gienger. Lorenzo-Cruz was stopped on his way to deliver 285 grams of pure meth to Gienger. Cruz was stopped, the meth was seized and Cruz was intercepted calling Gienger and telling him that the police had just taken the meth that was to be delivered.

Pedro Adolfo Robles, 36, of Omaha was sentenced to 11.25 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

On January 29, 2020, deputies with the Seward County Sherriff’s Office conducted a simultaneous traffic stop on a Ford pickup and a tow truck hauling a Cadillac Escalade while both were traveling on Interstate 80.

The Escalade was carrying 27 pounds of meth. Deputies determined that the Escalade had broken down in Hebron, Nebraska, and was being towed to Omaha. The owner of the Escalade, Gonzalez-Gardea, was a passenger in the truck. The driver, Rex Kmiecik, and a passenger riding with the tow truck, Robles, were also arrested. Kmiecik was sentenced to 11 years in prison on September 13, 2021, while Gonzalez-Gardea was sentenced to 11.25 years in prison on August 30, 2021.

