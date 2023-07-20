Comfortable close to the week before hotter temperatures return

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday temperatures will once again top out in the low 80s, continuing a stretch of below average highs for us.

What will really be noticeable is how much less humid it will be, especially by the afternoon.

Thursday Muggy Meter (WOWT)

This will add up for a very comfortable July day!

There will be a bit of a breeze with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible out of the northwest.

Friday also looks pretty nice with temperatures in the mid 80s and upper 80s on Saturday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Storm chances do return Saturday afternoon, though any storms will remain spotty.

Most of the forecast remains dry with the focus becoming a pattern shift that brings us our hottest stretch of weather so far this summer.

Sunday puts our high near 90 degrees but Monday is when we really start seeing the dial turn up.

6 First Alert Weather Day Monday (WOWT)

Low to mid 90s are expected for highs all of next week with triple-digit heat index readings likely.

A day or two could see our heat index reach 110 degrees.

The heat shows no signs of leaving by next weekend either, spelling a hot end to the month of July.

