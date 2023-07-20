Belongings held hostage in billing dispute between mover, customer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Unpacking from a move into a house near 41st and California streets in Omaha, Detra Damskov and her kids find the mover didn’t deliver all their belongings.

“He shouldn’t be able to keep people’s belongings over whatever money he thinks he is owed,” Damskov said.

Mover Dukhan Dumas claims he’s still owed $1,400 dollars.

“If I deliver all your items and wait for you to pay me, you’re never going to pay me,” Dumas said. “You’ll keep putting me off on the back burner. So her items are being held because of the $1,400 I didn’t get paid.

Unaware of a middleman.

“I’ve been ghosted ever since and I’ve endlessly been trying to contact them,” Damskov said.

Damskov tells 6 News that she paid an online moving broker, who in turn hired Omaha mover Dumas.

“The broker set the price up and didn’t charge her correctly,” Dumas said.

But the customer says the payment dispute shouldn’t involve holding belongings like her kids’ artwork.

“He doesn’t get to be the judge and jury in this situation and keep our belongings,” Damskov said. “He can take us to court and fight for the money.”

The mover made the next move by filing against the customer in small claims court.

Often, in small claims court, the judge doesn’t rule from the bench, but instead, days later in the mailbox when he sends out his order. In this case, he found in favor of the moving customer.

Judge Tom Harmon ruled that refusal to return the property amounts to conversion. The court must conclude it was stolen in order to make the mover liable for the $40,000 value of the unreturned furniture and personal property.

“If he doesn’t give it back willingly, I’m going to have to do a replevin hearing and then a criminal case,” Damskov said. “I’m giving him the option to give me the stuff back and not go through all that, but so far, nothing.”

The mover says he’s keeping the customer’s belongings through an appeal, but the customer can argue he shouldn’t have moved her items in the first place.

6 News checked with the Nebraska Public Service Commission and found that neither WNM Trucking nor Dukhan Dumas is licensed as required for movers working inside the state.

“Now I’m aware of the situation,” Dumas said. “I’m not going to sit here and say it’s right, but at the same time, her belongings need to be returned when she pays for the service rendered.”

Despite being unlicensed, Dumas says he’s a professional and deserves full payment for work done while Damskov claims holding her belongings hostage in a billing dispute isn’t the right move.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission is investigating the mover’s lack of a license.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration says it’s cracked down on movers that hold people’s possessions hostage. In this case, the mover says the customer’s possessions are in safe storage.

