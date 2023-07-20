We are Local
Arrest made in north Omaha shooting that left one dead

Shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday
Mark Keesler was arrested in the investigation into Wednesday night's north Omaha shooting.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police made an arrest in the investigation into a north Omaha shooting that killed a man Wednesday night.

Mark Keesler, 31, was arrested on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Mark Keesler, 31
Officers were called to the area near 28th Ave and Whitmore Street around 9 p.m., where they located Deving Willis-Smith, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers provided CPR until medics arrived. Willis-Smtih was transported to Nebraska Medical Center where he died.

Witnesses, both adults and children, told police several shots were fired.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

