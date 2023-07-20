Arrest made in north Omaha shooting that left one dead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police made an arrest in the investigation into a north Omaha shooting that killed a man Wednesday night.

Mark Keesler, 31, was arrested on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Mark Keesler, 31 (WOWT)

Officers were called to the area near 28th Ave and Whitmore Street around 9 p.m., where they located Deving Willis-Smith, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers provided CPR until medics arrived. Willis-Smtih was transported to Nebraska Medical Center where he died.

Witnesses, both adults and children, told police several shots were fired.

The investigation is ongoing.

