6 First Alert Weather Day: Intense heat in the forecast starting Monday

By Jade Steffens
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, July 24th is a First Alert Weather Day as a stretch of extremely hot temperatures settles into the area, continuing through next week.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

This will be the hottest stretch of the summer so far. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s with heat indices spiking up to 110°.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(WOWT)

Although temperatures will be comfortable in the low 80s Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will reach the mid 90s by Monday and Tuesday.

Heat Index Forecast
Heat Index Forecast(WOWT)

Heat index readings reach near 100° by Tuesday afternoon.

6-10 Temperature Outlook
6-10 Temperature Outlook(WOWT)

The Omaha area won’t be alone in dealing with this heat. A majority of the country will be experiencing warmer than average temperatures for late July.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

We start the warm-up this weekend as temperatures reach the 90s by Sunday. Temperatures make a run for the mid 90s by Monday, warming close to the upper 90s by the end of the week.

