We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

4-year-old boy is running to be national mullet champion

Brantley Kirwin, 4, started growing his mullet in 2020. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff, Courtney Bunting and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina boy is hoping to become this year’s national mullet champion for kids in his age group.

Brantley Kirwin, 4, started growing his mullet in 2020. His parents said they have given him the option to cut it, but he is not interested.

Brantley’s love for his mullet helped him achieve 13th place in last year’s national competition.

And this year Brantley has already made it into round two with voting continuing on Thursday.

“Brantley enjoys shaking his mullet while supporting local bands,” his family shared. “He adores the attention from the ladies and loves our country and its military.”

More information and to vote for Brantley can be found online.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha driver sentenced in 2022 DUI crash that killed woman
An Omaha couple had their storage unit robbed -- but that was just the beginning of a major...
Storage unit theft forces Omaha couple into bout with insurance company
An Omaha Police officer was involved in a crash on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Police officer involved in crash in northwest Omaha
OPD investigates north Omaha shooting after report of attempted car theft
Car theft is becoming a major issue in Omaha
Omaha neighborhood shares concerns about repeat car thefts

Latest News

First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as other parts of US reel from scorching heat, floods
Lincoln woman sentenced for stealing drugs used as evidence in Nebraska State Patrol cases
FILE - Amanda Zurawski, one of five plaintiffs, speaks in front of the state Capitol in Austin,...
Texas women denied abortions give emotional accounts in court, ask judge to clarify law
An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
A gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people ahead of Women’s World Cup tournament