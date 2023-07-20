We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

19-year-old charged in Northeast Nebraska abortion case gets 90 days in jail

FILE - Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, in Madison County Court.
FILE - Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, in Madison County Court.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - A Nebraska woman who has been accused of having an illegal abortion has received her sentence after taking a plea deal.

On Thursday, July 20, 19-year-old Celeste Burgess was sentenced to 90 days in the Madison County Jail. She will also be on probation for the next two years.

Back in May, Burgess pleaded guilty to one count of removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body. As part of her plea agreement, Burgess’s other two charges, concealing the death of another person and false reporting, were dropped.

Burgess was initially charged after authorities say she took pills to abort her 29-week-old baby before she allegedly set the fetus on fire and disposed of the body in a field in Madison County.

Also charged in the case was Celeste Burgess’s mother, Jessica Burgess. The mother is charged with helping her then 17-year-old daughter end her pregnancy, and then burn and bury the fetus.

Jessica Burgess also took a plea deal, where she pleaded guilty to three charges: Removing, concealing or abandoning a dead body, performing an abortion at 20 weeks and false reporting. Originally, Jessica was also charged with performing an abortion by a non-licensed doctor and concealing the death of another person. Those two charges were dropped as part of the plea deal. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate machete attack in south Omaha neighborhood
An Omaha couple had their storage unit robbed -- but that was just the beginning of a major...
Storage unit theft forces Omaha couple into bout with insurance company
Body found in Missouri River in Fremont County, Iowa
Courtesy of Pepper Entertainment
Godsmack making tour stop in Omaha
The Jell-O shot competition during the CWS at Rocco's Pizza in Omaha earned over $140,000 for...
Rocco’s Pizza dishes out donation checks from CWS Jell-O shot challenge

Latest News

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Intense heat in the forecast starting Monday
A cargo plane made an emergency landing in Omaha on Thursday morning, July 20, 2023.
Plane makes emergency landing at Eppley Airfield in Omaha
A cargo plane made an emergency landing in Omaha on Thursday morning, July 20, 2023.
DHL plane makes emergency landing in Omaha
Nebraska Pro Volleyball
Nebraska Pro Volleyball unveils team name