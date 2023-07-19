Storage unit theft forces Omaha couple into bout with insurance company

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha couple is angry and frustrated.

Their irreplaceable personal items have been stolen from a place they thought secure. It’s not just the theft, but the insurance claim that has them feeling victimized twice.

Between moves, Donna and Gordon Scott needed to put belongings in a unit secured by a fence gate lock and a camera at Public Storage.

“When we pulled up, my husband said, ‘Honey, where are our suitcases?’” Donna said. “I said, ‘They’re in [the storage unit].’ And he said ‘No they’re not, they’re gone.’ I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it.”

The couple discovered a lot more stolen, including Donna’s wedding dress.

“I wanted to give [the dress] to our daughter, our granddaughter when they got married,” Donna said. “I can’t get that back.”

Though priceless to the couple, a wedding dress and other belongings were given a total value of almost $5,000 for the police report and more.

The couple’s storage unit lease agreement shows they’ve been paying $15 a month for insurance to cover the loss of any personal items kept behind lock and key.

They assumed that would include theft.

The Scotts say they filed a claim June 29 with storage unit insurer Sedgwick, but instead of a check, they’ve received skeptical phone calls.

“The insurance [company] told us they probably will not pay us out because of the fact that we can’t prove forced entry,” Donna said.

Though crime techs took photos and fingerprints, the public police report doesn’t mention forced entry or if the security camera video shows the couple’s storage unit being burglarized, which would back their insurance claim.

“We did ask for the video and the district manager told us they are cooperating 100 percent with police,” Donna said. “They had to give them that information first.”

The Scotts said that Sedgwick is waiting on a break-in report from the district manager of Public Storage.

6 News has not heard from the aforementioned manager, but the couple says the manager called them to say proof of forced entry shouldn’t be needed.

“It’s an excuse not to pay us out,” Gordon said. “To think we’d make a false report to take our own things is absolutely ridiculous.”

The Scotts say that only when insurance pays their claim will they recover their sense of trust in the coverage they paid for.

On Tuesday, 6 News spoke with another renter in the same storage facility who also filed a police report. She says items are missing from her unit and there is no sign of forced entry.

A Sedgwick spokesperson says the claim filed by the Scotts has been elevated for review.

