Shelby County supervisors update landowners on injunction over pipeline

HARLAN, Iowa (WOWT) - Developer Summit Carbon Solutions wants to build a carbon dioxide pipeline through Shelby County, Iowa.

They said it would be critical to the agricultural economy and would support the county through taxes.

“Once the project’s operational, we anticipate—this was a study done by a third party—that Summit’s project would provide about $870,000 in new property taxes every year to Shelby County,” spokesman Jesse Harris said.

The pipeline would carry liquid CO2 through Iowa and four other states, delivering it from ethanol plants to underground storage locations in North Dakota and Illinois.

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors passed its own ordinance in November restricting how closely hazardous liquid pipelines can be to schools, homes and public recreation areas.

“It’s about protection,” Chairman Steve Kenkel said. “Protecting our residents.”

However, last week, a federal judge ruled the ordinance conflicts with state and federal regulations. She granted Summit’s request for a temporary injunction preventing the ordinance’s enforcement.

“We’re scheduled to have a trial because Summit had filed a lawsuit against the county for enforcing our ordinance,” Kenkel said. “So that will not be enforced until a judge or jury decides that. It’s scheduled for January.”

At a meeting Tuesday, the board of supervisors provided an update on the situation to its residents and landowners.

Many are worried the pipeline could rupture like another one did in Satartia, Mississippi in 2020. Around 45 people were hospitalized after being gassed in their homes and nearby vehicles.

Summit said it has learned from that incident.

“Where we have areas around water crossings and things like that, we are looking at the topography,” said Dave Daum, Summit’s Health, Security and Environmental Senior Director. “Then in some cases, we may reroute around that topography that could cause a problem with the pipeline or we are doing geotechnical surveys to ensure that the soil in those areas is strong enough to support the pipeline.”

Federal regulators concluded that rain made the soil shift, causing the pipeline to break.

Kenkel said the county has 30 days to respond to the temporary injunction.

Summit doesn’t have all the land it needs to build the pipeline through Shelby County. 6 News asked if it has submitted a petition to the Iowa Utilities Board to use eminent domain, but is waiting to hear back.

