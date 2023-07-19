Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warmer Wednesday with a few more storms possible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is the first morning in the last four that we haven’t had any rain or storms threatening the morning drive but we do have the potential for a little rain later in the day. Spotty showers and storms are possible after noon into the early evening.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

I am keeping an eye out for a spotty storm or two that could be strong to severe today too. The best odds for those likely stay northwest of the metro in the yellow shaded slight risk area but this is your First Alert to the potential for one of those to drift southeast and impact area later this evening before they fade. I do expect most to fade before they get here though.

Severe Risk Today (WOWT)

With partly to mostly cloudy skies I still expect us to warm a little more into the 80s today.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Drier weather then settles in for the rest with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Soak this up because a long stretch of highs of at least 90-95 degrees starts next week with the potential to go higher a few days as well. Track that forecast here.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

