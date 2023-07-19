Planned Parenthood, ACLU asking for injunction on Nebraska abortion bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a new legal challenge to Nebraska’s new abortion law.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Lori Maret listened to arguments from both sides Wednesday morning. Because there are so many attorneys involved, the Zoom call became her courtroom.

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU are asking for a temporary injunction to LB574, which includes a 12-week abortion ban along with a ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

A Lancaster County District Court heard a legal challenge to Nebraska's new abortion bill Wednesday.

“There are members of the public watching this,” ACLU attorney Matthew Segal said. “I would venture to guess that if you ask any of them who left the hearing what this was about -- LB 574 and what’s the subject -- I don’t think a single person would say, ‘Oh, that’s the public health and welfare bill.’ In order to say what this bill is about, you say two things: it’s an abortion ban and a ban on gender-affirming care.”

They argue the bill violates the state’s constitution in regard to single-subject laws, saying this is a bill with two subjects, not one.

Those in the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office told the judge that lawmakers have broad authority when it comes to putting a bill together and what to include.

“When we look at what the actual bill does, we can actually connect it closely with a string,” said Erik Fern, the Assistant Attorney General for Nebraska. “Regulating abortion and transgender care are two matters within one subject. Public health and welfare. LB 574 embraces the single subject by providing duties to the chief medical officer and DHHS regulating abortion and transgender care to children.”

The judge took the case under advisement and it’s not yet clear when she’ll rule on it.

