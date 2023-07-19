Our Town: Bellevue community full of history

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT/Sponsored) - Within the City of Bellevue, the third-largest city in the state, is a bit of Nebraska history.

Bellevue is home to the oldest church in the state — the First Presbyterian Church — built back in 1856.

The church was struck by a tornado in 1908, resulting in the loss of its original steeple.

It’s one of many historical sites in the city.

“We’ve got the Bellevue log cabin, which is from the 1830s. The oldest non-native building in the State of Nebraska, right here. It’s in kind of a quiet residential neighborhood. And then there’s a few other historical sites as well,” said Ben Justman, executive director of the Sarpy County Museum.

NEW MUSEUM

Another building of note: the Burlington train depot, located across the street from the Sarpy County Museum. The depot was originally built by the Omaha and Southwestern Railroad in 1870 and later served as the Burlington Railroad depot.

The Sarpy County Museum offers guided tours if you’re interested in learning more about these sites — and other historical spots throughout the city. You can also grab a pamphlet and enjoy a private walking tour — or driving tour — of Historic Bellevue.

The museum, located in Washington Park, was opened by the Historical Society, shares the history of Bellevue, which is French for “beautiful view.”

There’s even a reference library with newspapers and cemetery and marriage records. That’s Justman’s favorite part.

“I really enjoy our archives. What you see on display is just a fraction, a portion of what we have,” he said.

The museum opened in 1970 and has grown exponentially since then. There’s barely enough room to store all these important documents. That’s why plans to build a new facility are underway.

That new facility is going to cost about $15 million to build. The museum is accepting donations.

The Sarpy County museum has an abundance of fascinating history to offer.

CITY LIBRARY PLANS

The City of Bellevue celebrated the groundbreaking of its new library earlier this month, on July 6. It’s a plan that’s been discussed for decades. Once complete, it will be a huge addition to the Bellevue community.

The construction site will one day offer more than 50,000 square feet of space at a cost of $3.4 million, paid for by the city through various grants — and the future sale of the existing library.

“We are looking forward to having defined areas for our children and our young-adult areas,” Library Director Julie Dinville said. “We are going to have quiet study rooms, which we do not have now. We’re going to have additional meeting spaces for the public.”

The library director says the goal is to create a space that provides better services and programs for the community. The new library will also feature updated infrastructure and nearly double the parking space.

The new library could open as soon as the fall of next year.

—

Our Town is a sponsored editorial feature.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.