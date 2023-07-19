We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha’s Holiday Lights Festival launching at later date this year

The Holiday of Lights returns to the Gene Leahy Mall
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular local holiday tradition is planning to light up The RiverFront a couple of days later in the season this year.

The Holiday Lights Festival will illuminate the downtown Omaha area starting the evening of Nov. 25 — the Saturday after Thanksgiving, also known as Small Business Saturday. The lights will shine in the Old Market and along 24th Street through north and south Omaha until early January.

The festival, which returned to Gene Leahy Mall last year after major renovations were completed there, previously got underway on Thanksgiving night.

The lighting ceremony will include a seasonal multimedia show with video projection onto the Performance Pavilion and Burlington Building synchronized with music visitors can hear throughout the park.

“The RiverFront has become a favorite destination for our community,” said Roger Dixon, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which oversees park operations. “We are honored to again host the annual Lighting Ceremony at Gene Leahy Mall in conjunction with our downtown Omaha partners.”

Those partners include the Downtown Omaha Inc. Foundation and Conagra Brands Foundation, which also sponsors the Shine the Light on Hunger food drive with the Food Bank for the Heartland alongside the festival.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha driver sentenced in 2022 DUI crash that killed woman
An Omaha Police officer was involved in a crash on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Police officer involved in crash in northwest Omaha
OPD investigates north Omaha shooting after report of attempted car theft
Car theft is becoming a major issue in Omaha
Omaha neighborhood shares concerns about repeat car thefts
Preston Taumua
Huskers land four-star offensive tackle from Hawaii

Latest News

OPPD announced the 2023 recipients of its Greener Together grant program.
OPPD announces Greener Together community grants
OPPD announced the 2023 recipients of its Greener Together grant program.
OPPD announces new recipients of Greener Together program
OPPD has announced the next round of grant recipients in its "Greener Together" program.
OPPD announces new round of Greener Together grant recipients
A North Omaha lot is now a skate park designed to bring the community together.
North Omaha organizers turn vacant lot into skate park