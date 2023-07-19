Omaha’s Holiday Lights Festival launching at later date this year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular local holiday tradition is planning to light up The RiverFront a couple of days later in the season this year.

The Holiday Lights Festival will illuminate the downtown Omaha area starting the evening of Nov. 25 — the Saturday after Thanksgiving, also known as Small Business Saturday. The lights will shine in the Old Market and along 24th Street through north and south Omaha until early January.

The festival, which returned to Gene Leahy Mall last year after major renovations were completed there, previously got underway on Thanksgiving night.

The lighting ceremony will include a seasonal multimedia show with video projection onto the Performance Pavilion and Burlington Building synchronized with music visitors can hear throughout the park.

“The RiverFront has become a favorite destination for our community,” said Roger Dixon, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which oversees park operations. “We are honored to again host the annual Lighting Ceremony at Gene Leahy Mall in conjunction with our downtown Omaha partners.”

Those partners include the Downtown Omaha Inc. Foundation and Conagra Brands Foundation, which also sponsors the Shine the Light on Hunger food drive with the Food Bank for the Heartland alongside the festival.

