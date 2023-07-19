We are Local
Omaha Police: Nationwide car-theft trend correlates to spike in property crime

Repercussions of a years-old social media trend are still being felt
Omaha Police say that there's a correlation between the spike in car thefts and the spike in property crime.
By Johan Marin
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The recent spike in auto thefts is now affecting property crimes in the metro.

6 News reported on how car thefts are still a growing issue all because of a social media trend that began roughly three years ago.

In a Benson neighborhood in North Omaha, homes are seeing the impact of the nationwide auto theft trend.

Thieves are not only stealing cars but breaking into homes and vandalizing them.

“My car in the driveway, a catalytic converter was cut off from it, and from my neighbor’s car window was broken into,” Williams said.

Nick Williams, a neighbor, said this happens almost every single day.

“Gun shootings and bullets are also found in home walls,” Williams said.

Williams also sees thieves littering in the neighborhood. He frequently finds empty liquor bottles and cigarette boxes laying right on the street.

“I’m very tired of it,” Williams said.

Officer Chris Gordon with OPD believes there is a connection between auto thefts and property crimes.

“Our crime statistics show an increase in overall property crime due to the uptick in auto thefts,” Gordon said.

Since June, there’s been a 19-percent increase in property crimes compared to last year, according to OPD.

“We’re finding this trend is happening citywide,” Gordon said. “So, we really encourage people to be safe and take care of their property.”

OPD has been working extra hard to keep neighbors safe.

However, Williams wants to see more action from the city.

“I’ve had neighbors move away because random bullet holes were found in their teenage children’s bedrooms,” Williams said.

From January to June of this year OPD has reported a total of 347 property crimes.

Officer Gordon believes there are ways to prevent crime on your property. He said to always remember to lock your home and car. Also, ensure the outside of your home is always well-lit, and if you have a security system make sure it’s up and running.

Lastly, if you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, call 911.

