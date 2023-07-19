We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska Football Hall of Fame 2023 class

Troy Dumas
Troy Dumas(Nebraska Athletics)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2023 class features nine men, seven who played for the Huskers, one who coached and an offensive lineman from UNO. The class will be inducted Friday, September 22nd in Lincoln, the day before the Huskers host Louisiana Tech. The class will also be honored at the game the following day.

The class includes former Nebraska players, David Clark, Troy Dumas, Sam Koch, Kyle Vanden Bosch, Taylor Martinez, Spencer Long and Leon G. Warner. Warner is one of two selections in the Legends Category. He played quarterback in 1910 and led the team Missouri Valley Conference title. He is often referred to as the school’s first dual-threat quarterback. W.C. “King” Cole coached that 1910 team, he is the other selection in the Legends Category. He led the program to its first two conference championships, the other was in 1907.

Dan Klepper is State College Inductee, he played offensive guard at UNO from 1965-68 and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car theft is becoming a major issue in Omaha
Omaha neighborhood shares concerns about repeat car thefts
Omaha Police have identified the man who died after being shot near 14th and Pinkney Saturday...
Omaha Police identify victim in Saturday homicide
Nebraska DOT
Interstate 80 reopens in Omaha after jackknifed semi blocked lanes
Omaha driver sentenced in 2022 DUI crash that killed woman
Fernandez Mason in court
No bond for Omaha double homicide suspect charged with killing mother, sister

Latest News

Preston Taumua
Huskers land four-star offensive tackle from Hawaii
Gabe Ervin Jr.
Huskers Fan Day set for Sunday July 30th
Nebraska pitcher Emmett Olson
Marlins draft Emmett Olson in fourth round, Huskers make program history
Nebraska infielder Max Anderson #4 Nebraska infielder Dylan Carey #15 Nebraska infielder Brice...
Huskers Brice Matthews and Max Anderson drafted in first two rounds