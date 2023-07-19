Nebraska Football Hall of Fame 2023 class

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2023 class features nine men, seven who played for the Huskers, one who coached and an offensive lineman from UNO. The class will be inducted Friday, September 22nd in Lincoln, the day before the Huskers host Louisiana Tech. The class will also be honored at the game the following day.

The class includes former Nebraska players, David Clark, Troy Dumas, Sam Koch, Kyle Vanden Bosch, Taylor Martinez, Spencer Long and Leon G. Warner. Warner is one of two selections in the Legends Category. He played quarterback in 1910 and led the team Missouri Valley Conference title. He is often referred to as the school’s first dual-threat quarterback. W.C. “King” Cole coached that 1910 team, he is the other selection in the Legends Category. He led the program to its first two conference championships, the other was in 1907.

Dan Klepper is State College Inductee, he played offensive guard at UNO from 1965-68 and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.

