LFR battles three-alarm fire in northeast Lincoln

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a blaze in northeast Lincoln Tuesday night.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire Tuesday night near North 53rd and Garland streets. The first call came in at 9:16 p.m. with more resources quickly dispatched to help knock down the flames.

The fire could be seen from 10/11′s SkyView camera.

10/11 has a reporter at the scene and is gathering more details.

This is an ongoing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

