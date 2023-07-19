Jade’s First Alert Forecast - Pleasant end to the week before 90s return next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Overcast skies with spotty showers have been the story for today, but overall despite the high humidity it turned out to be a comfortable afternoon and evening.

Hour by Hour Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures will slowly cool back into the 70s under partly cloudy skies as we move into the later evening hours.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

There’s a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm or two this evening, although a majority of the area will stay dry as most of the potential will stay to the west of us. Rain chances zero out completely heading into Thursday morning.

Tomorrow's Forecast (WOWT)

It’s a picture perfect day ahead for Thursday. Highs will reach to mid to upper 80s under sunny skies with a few clouds moving in late afternoon. Great weather for the Back To School Drive!

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Drier weather settles in for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Soak this up because a long stretch of highs of at least 90-95 degrees starts next week with the potential to go higher a few days as well. Track that forecast here.

