Godsmack making tour stop in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Popular ’90s rock band Godsmack announced additional performances on their world tour including Omaha and several other locations in the region.

Godsmack will perform at Baxter Arena on Friday, Sept. 29. Pre-sale and VIP tickets for the tour went on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. General ticket sales for the Omaha concert start at 10 a.m. Friday.

🚨Concert Announcement🚨



Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band @godsmack has announced additional North American tour dates, including a stop at @baxterarena!



They will take the stage on Friday, September 29th.



Tickets go on-sale Friday, July 21st at 10:00am! pic.twitter.com/2MR0auUBUP — Baxter Arena (@BaxterArena) July 18, 2023

The Best of Times World Tour coincides with the release of the band’s latest album, “Lighting Up the Sky.” Detroit rock band I Prevail, metal band Atreyu, and Flat Black featuring guitarist Jason Hook will join Godsmack on tour.

Other area stops recently added to the tour include Rapid City, S.D.; Green Bay, Wis.; as well as concerts in Illinois and Indiana.

