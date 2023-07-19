We are Local
Godsmack making tour stop in Omaha

Courtesy of Pepper Entertainment
Courtesy of Pepper Entertainment (KSFY)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Popular ’90s rock band Godsmack announced additional performances on their world tour including Omaha and several other locations in the region.

Godsmack will perform at Baxter Arena on Friday, Sept. 29. Pre-sale and VIP tickets for the tour went on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. General ticket sales for the Omaha concert start at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Best of Times World Tour coincides with the release of the band’s latest album, “Lighting Up the Sky.” Detroit rock band I Prevail, metal band Atreyu, and Flat Black featuring guitarist Jason Hook will join Godsmack on tour.

Other area stops recently added to the tour include Rapid City, S.D.; Green Bay, Wis.; as well as concerts in Illinois and Indiana.

