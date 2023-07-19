Body found in Missouri River in Fremont County, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Workers in Fremont County, Iowa, found a body in the Missouri River on Tuesday.

Around noon Tuesday, the Fremont County Sherriff’s Office received a call about a body from employees of the Core of Engineers, who were surveying the area roughly four miles south of the Bartlett boat ramp, west of Bartlett, Iowa.

The victim is a white female, age unknown.

The body has been sent to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny, Iowa, where a forensic autopsy will be performed to identify the woman and the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Follow 6 News for updates.

