Body found in Missouri River in Fremont County, Iowa

(KFYR)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Workers in Fremont County, Iowa, found a body in the Missouri River on Tuesday.

Around noon Tuesday, the Fremont County Sherriff’s Office received a call about a body from employees of the Core of Engineers, who were surveying the area roughly four miles south of the Bartlett boat ramp, west of Bartlett, Iowa.

The victim is a white female, age unknown.

The body has been sent to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny, Iowa, where a forensic autopsy will be performed to identify the woman and the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Follow 6 News for updates.

