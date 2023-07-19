We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Arrest made in North Omaha homicide investigation

Omaha police are investigating a homicide from Saturday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide investigation from Saturday night.

Brandy Williams, 30, was arrested Wednesday facing charges of accessory to a felony related to the homicide of 21-year-old Quayvon Walker.

Brandy Williams
Brandy Williams(Omaha Police Department)

Officers were called to the area near 14th Avenue and Pinkney Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. On arrival, they found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound. Walker was transported to Nebraska Medicine, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD’s Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha driver sentenced in 2022 DUI crash that killed woman
An Omaha couple had their storage unit robbed -- but that was just the beginning of a major...
Storage unit theft forces Omaha couple into bout with insurance company
An Omaha Police officer was involved in a crash on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Police officer involved in crash in northwest Omaha
OPD investigates north Omaha shooting after report of attempted car theft
Car theft is becoming a major issue in Omaha
Omaha neighborhood shares concerns about repeat car thefts

Latest News

Lincoln woman sentenced for stealing drugs used as evidence in Nebraska State Patrol cases
Tomorrow's Forecast
Jade’s First Alert Forecast - Pleasant end to the week before 90s return next week
New Visions Homeless Services
Omaha restaurant offers ex-convicts second chance
Planned Parenthood and the ACLU were among the parties challenging abortion legislation in...
District judge hears legal challenge to LB 574