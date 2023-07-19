Arrest made in North Omaha homicide investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide investigation from Saturday night.

Brandy Williams, 30, was arrested Wednesday facing charges of accessory to a felony related to the homicide of 21-year-old Quayvon Walker.

Brandy Williams (Omaha Police Department)

Officers were called to the area near 14th Avenue and Pinkney Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. On arrival, they found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound. Walker was transported to Nebraska Medicine, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD’s Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

