Willard Miller files motion to appeal life sentence

One of the teens who killed their Spanish teacher in Fairfield has begun serving his prison sentence.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Willard Miller, one of the Fairfield teenagers charged with killing their teacher, is appealing his sentence to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Willard Miller pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Fairfield Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in April. Miller admitted he and Jeremy Goodale beat their Spanish teacher to death in a park in Fairfield in November 2021 because they were mad about their grade in class.

The judge in the case sentenced Miller to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 35 years. Miller’s attorneys filed an appeal to the sentencing on July 17th.

The other teenager charged, Jeremy Goodale, dropped his appeal to resist his August sentencing date. His attorneys and the State Council now have until the end of the month to set a new sentencing date.

