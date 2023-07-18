We are Local
WATCH: Gov. Reynolds unveils new logo, holds press conference on state initiative

Iowa Freedom to Flourish logo
Iowa Freedom to Flourish logo(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds held a press conference on Tuesday regarding the implementation of a new state initiative which became effective on July 1st.

The initiative effectively reduces the number of cabinet-level departments from 37 to 16.

“It was about a year ago that we began a comprehensive assessment of state government to identify ways to operate more efficiently and effectively,” Governor Reynolds stated. ”Together with leaders from all state agencies, we identified opportunities to align operations, resources, and services to better meet the needs of Iowans.”

As part of the initiative, the Governor also released a new logo that would be used to market Iowa to attract businesses and workforce and grow the state’s population.

“Iowa’s national profile is on the rise, our reputation is strong, and Americans all around the country have taken notice. We are perfectly positioned to capitalize on this point in time by building Iowa’s brand,” Gov. Reynolds said. “A strong brand will sharpen our competitive edge and help us stand out from other states.”

This was the Governor’s first press conference since the recent injunction on the newly signed abortion bill, as well as Trump’s critical comments against her.

You can watch it below:

