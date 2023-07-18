Tenants raise concerns over mold in Bellevue apartment complex

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Alex Valdivia’s 15-month-old daughter, Mia, has had a number of health issues. In her short life so far, Valdivia said Mia has had rashes, needed oxygen, and had been taken to the hospital.

“The source of our problem is here: her home,” Valdivia said. “I could never comfort her. I could never soothe her.”

She lives in Bellevue Hills Apartments.

In January, Valdivia requested the complex do a mold inspection. While documents indicate they provided a moisture inspection, she said, they never provided a mold inspection.

After multiple requests through the complex’s online maintenance portal, Valdivia said she paid an independent company $2,500 to test the unit for mold in May.

She showed 6 News those results, indicating mold is present and remediation is required.

“We just didn’t know at that time that she was breathing in toxic air, things that normal babies shouldn’t be breathing in,” she said.

After receiving the mold report, Valdivia said she went on to test her daughter’s stool for any further insight into her health problems.

“To link the connection together that these micro toxins that were found in the unit were also found in her stool,” she said. Valdivia claims the family now sees a gut specialist and her youngest daughter Mia’s immune system has suffered.

Residents at a Bellevue apartment complex are concerned over unsafe living conditions, including reports of black mold.

The family also purchased air purifiers and keep the balcony doors open for fresh air.

Valdivia said she pays about $1,050 in rent a month for a two-bedroom apartment. Their lease with Bellevue Hills Apartments ends in November, and she says she will not be signing a new one.

She told 6 News the property manager of the apartment complex did offer to let her leave the lease early without paying a penalty — if she signed a release indemnifying them of any fault and a confidentiality clause stopping her from talking to the media about this.

She declined to sign.

Another resident was given that option and took it. We spoke with her as she packed up her place, but she asked to remain anonymous.

“Constantly sick, kids waking up with coughs, sore throats, all year long. Sleepless nights, being anxious,” she said. “My kids don’t like to be home. We try everything just to stay out of the apartment, but at the end of the day we still have to come home.”

She shared pictures of what she believes is black mold, which she claimed took three months for the complex to address.

6 News reached out to the apartment complex via email, phone, and in person. The property manager on site, Synde Humlicek, who offered the lease release agreement, declined to comment.

“We actually can’t. We can’t provide any comments or anything like that,” she said.

6 News also called the corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas, but hasn’t heard back from anyone there.

“I don’t feel like for us to ask for these things is too much,” Valdivia said. “I think it’s very basic maintenance requests that should be taken care of.”

