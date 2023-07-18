We are Local
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Showers and storms again Tuesday morning

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More rounds of showers and storms are on the map and moving in from the northwest on this Tuesday morning. These are likely to be weaker than yesterday but could still have some downpours that get in the way of your morning drive. The heaviest rain will likely be on the Nebraska side of the river.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

By the afternoon we’ll see some slower clearing but with some end of the day sunshine we should be able to warm to near 80 degrees like yesterday.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

You’ll likely notice the dew points climb up the muggy meter a bit back into the muggy range this afternoon too.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

A few more showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening Wednesday too. They’ll be very spotty but could bring some random downpours along with frequent lightning. There is a small risk of an isolated strong storm or two from these as well.

Wednesday Severe
Wednesday Severe(WOWT)

Thursday is trending drier but continued rather mild. Some heat is lurking in the 10 day forecast beyond this weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

