Rep. Don Bacon to open Saunders County office

Republican Congressman Don Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd District.
Republican Congressman Don Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd District.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grand opening will be held at Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon’s newest office this week.

Bacon’s new Saunders County office will host an open house this Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. A ribbon cutting is set for 4 p.m. The office at 543 N. Linden Street in Wahoo will provide Saunders County voters with a more convenient option to direct questions regarding assistance on federal programs or offer feedback.

The office will be open on a weekly basis -- Tuesday through Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Constituents can RSVP for the opening ceremony online.

The new office is one of two serving Bacon’s district. The Omaha office is located near 139th and West Center Road, across from Millard North High School.

