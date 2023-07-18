Pottawattamie County looks to acquire more land in Loess Hills

HONEY CREEK, Iowa. (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County made money in its first year operating the Mt. Crescent Ski Area.

Officials made a presentation to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday and revealed the ski area finished the season $469,000 in the black.

Buying the Mt. Crescent Ski Area wasn’t all about the skiing, though. It was also about preserving the Loess Hills.

The Loess Hills are a globally significant geological landform that was created during the ice ages.

The natural phenomenon can only be found in two places on Earth: along the Missouri River in the United States, and along the Yellow River in China.

Pottawattamie County would like to purchase more of this rare land.

Chad Graeve is with Pottawattamie County Conservation. He tells members of the county board of supervisors that it’s critical to protect the Loess Hills.

Graeve says right now, 96 percent of the expansive land is privately owned.

“We’re working to assemble a preserve at Hitchcock that can function ecologically,” Graeve said. “The preserve design was established in 1997, so there’s additional property we would like to acquire. We’ve been talking to our neighbors for years about our interest and we just explain to them, ‘whenever you’re interested in selling, we’d like to talk.’”

When Pottawattamie County purchased the 106 acres that house the Mt. Crescent Ski Area, it grew the Hitchcock Nature Center to around 1,500 acres.

“If you look at how it nestles into everything we’ve been doing at Hitchcock, it’s a natural extension of the place in terms of land mass that we’re trying to protect, but it’s also an extension of our recreational opportunities that we can offer, so it fits very well,” Graeve said.

He stressed that there is no land grab going on here and that Pottawattamie County is buying the Loess Hills so more people can enjoy the rare, fragile landform.

Graeve told the supervisors that by purchasing the Mt. Crescent Ski Area, they are working to protect one of the rarest and fastest disappearing ecological communities in North America.

