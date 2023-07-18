Police officer involved in crash in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police officer sustained an arm injury in a crash on Tuesday.

The crash near 120th Street and Roanoke Boulevard was reported at 12:12 p.m.

Police said another driver turned into the path of the unmarked OPD cruiser. That driver was also injured but was treated at the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

