OPD investigates north Omaha shooting after report of attempted car theft

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting reported just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting in north Omaha.

OPD reports that officers were called to 40th and Fowler avenues just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police at the scene told 6 News a person inside a home reported their car was being stolen and said they fired shots toward the vehicle.

Officers say they found two male juveniles at the scene. Both were injured, but only one was suffering from gunshot wounds, according to an OPD report. Both were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

OPD told 6 News that they were looking for two other people who were also in the car.

Anyone with information should call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, leave a message on the P3 Tips mobile app, or the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

“Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000,” the release states.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

