Omaha Public Schools approve new security measure with Omaha Police

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At Monday’s Omaha Public Schools weekly board meeting, members unanimously approved a new security agreement with Omaha Police.

“We know in active school shooting situations, seconds matter,” said Lisa Utterback, the district’s Chief Officer of Student and Community Services.

The reality is that the threat of active shootings, including school shootings, is ever-present.

But now, OPS is taking an extra step in case of an emergency situation.

It’s as simple as a key card.

“Every law enforcement officer and first responder will have that badge on them at all times, that if something happens and its deemed a life-threatening or crisis response that they have immediate access to the schools and all the research says that the goal is to save minutes because every second matters in those very volatile situations,” Utterback said.

The new agreement will grant all OPD officers access to every single OPS school, so in case of an emergency, they can enter every school as soon as they arrive.

“We work together with our families students staff and law enforcement to practice drills and our response, and when we know better, we do better,” Utterback said. “So, our ongoing work with first responders in the metro area has led to us being able to move forward in this direction.”

Omaha Police declined to comment on the new agreement with OPS, but the district says the department is also working with all other public schools in the city to implement the same system, too.

