Omaha Police: Teen car thieves injured in north Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s bound to happen -- with so many vehicles being stolen in Omaha -- this time, the thieves faced gunfire.

Police at the scene told 6 News Tuesday morning a person inside a home at 40th and Fowler reported their Kia Soul was being stolen and said they fired shots toward the vehicle.

Officers say they found two male juveniles, both 14, at the scene. Both were injured, but only one was suffering from gunshot wounds, according to an OPD report. The other got hurt seemingly while either trying to break into the car or get away from gunfire. Both were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released. Charges are pending.

We’re told the shooter, who is believed to have a connection to the Kia being stolen, wasn’t at the scene when officers arrived; they are still looking for him.

6 News spoke with legal experts who say the law is clear -- you can’t use deadly force to stop the theft of property. It’s unclear if the teens were armed or if they threatened the vehicle owner’s life in some way, and whether that gunfire was a form of self-defense.

A similar situation occurred at 40th and Vinton back in May. In that case, a 15-year-old was shot at by the owner of a Jeep the teen was attempting to steal around 3:30 a.m.

6 News checked court records; the vehicle’s owner has not faced any charges in connection with the shooting. However, he was arrested on unrelated drug charges.

Getting a car stolen is often frustrating and costly -- but legal experts say you can’t use deadly force to protect it unless you fear for your life.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, leave a message on the P3 Tips mobile app, or the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

