We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police: Teen car thieves injured in north Omaha shooting

Legal experts warn deadly force not to be used in cases like this
A pair of teenagers were injured trying to steal a car near 40th and Ames in Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s bound to happen -- with so many vehicles being stolen in Omaha -- this time, the thieves faced gunfire.

Police at the scene told 6 News Tuesday morning a person inside a home at 40th and Fowler reported their Kia Soul was being stolen and said they fired shots toward the vehicle.

Officers say they found two male juveniles, both 14, at the scene. Both were injured, but only one was suffering from gunshot wounds, according to an OPD report. The other got hurt seemingly while either trying to break into the car or get away from gunfire. Both were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released. Charges are pending.

We’re told the shooter, who is believed to have a connection to the Kia being stolen, wasn’t at the scene when officers arrived; they are still looking for him.

6 News spoke with legal experts who say the law is clear -- you can’t use deadly force to stop the theft of property. It’s unclear if the teens were armed or if they threatened the vehicle owner’s life in some way, and whether that gunfire was a form of self-defense.

A similar situation occurred at 40th and Vinton back in May. In that case, a 15-year-old was shot at by the owner of a Jeep the teen was attempting to steal around 3:30 a.m.

6 News checked court records; the vehicle’s owner has not faced any charges in connection with the shooting. However, he was arrested on unrelated drug charges.

Getting a car stolen is often frustrating and costly -- but legal experts say you can’t use deadly force to protect it unless you fear for your life.

--

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, leave a message on the P3 Tips mobile app, or the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car theft is becoming a major issue in Omaha
Omaha neighborhood shares concerns about repeat car thefts
Nebraska DOT
Interstate 80 reopens in Omaha after jackknifed semi blocked lanes
Omaha Police have identified the man who died after being shot near 14th and Pinkney Saturday...
Omaha Police identify victim in Saturday homicide
Fernandez Mason in court
No bond for Omaha double homicide suspect charged with killing mother, sister
Tim Allen, Diana Ross to make stops in Omaha this fall

Latest News

Dry conditions began in Omaha last year
Drought persists around Omaha metro despite recent rain
Drought persists despite needed rainfall
Drought conditions are improving across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.
Drought conditions improving with recent rain
A petition for paid sick leave was introduced.
Petition for paid sick leave introduced in Nebraska