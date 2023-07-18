Omaha Police investigating North Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting in North Omaha.

According to dispatchers, officers were called to the area of North 40th and Fowler Avenue around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities report two people were injured and taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No other details have been made available at this time.

