Omaha driver sentenced in 2022 DUI crash that killed woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The driver in a 2022 fatal DUI crash has been sentenced to prison.

Michael Packett, who was 24 at the time of the crash, was sentenced to 15 to 18 years for manslaughter and driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury or death.

Michael Packett was charged Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with manslaughter after another driver was killed in a fiery crash on Dodge Street in Omaha over the weekend. (Douglas County Corrections)

The crash forced victim Gina McKenna’s vehicle into a wooden pole on the south side of Dodge Street, where it caught fire. The 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

District Court Judge Katie Benson presided over the case.

