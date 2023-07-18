We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha driver sentenced in 2022 DUI crash that killed woman

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The driver in a 2022 fatal DUI crash has been sentenced to prison.

Michael Packett, who was 24 at the time of the crash, was sentenced to 15 to 18 years for manslaughter and driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury or death.

Michael Packett was charged Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with manslaughter after another driver...
Michael Packett was charged Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with manslaughter after another driver was killed in a fiery crash on Dodge Street in Omaha over the weekend.(Douglas County Corrections)

The crash forced victim Gina McKenna’s vehicle into a wooden pole on the south side of Dodge Street, where it caught fire. The 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

District Court Judge Katie Benson presided over the case.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska DOT
Interstate 80 reopens in Omaha after jackknifed semi blocked lanes
Car theft is becoming a major issue in Omaha
Omaha neighborhood shares concerns about repeat car thefts
Omaha Police have identified the man who died after being shot near 14th and Pinkney Saturday...
Omaha Police identify victim in Saturday homicide
Tim Allen, Diana Ross to make stops in Omaha this fall
Fernandez Mason in court
No bond for Omaha double homicide suspect charged with killing mother, sister

Latest News

Republican Congressman Don Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd District.
Rep. Don Bacon to open Saunders County office
Three Dog Night coming to State Fair
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting reported just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
BREAKING: Police say north Omaha shooting tied to attempted car theft
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Macedonia, Iowa placed under boil order