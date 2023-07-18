We are Local
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo recall petition window expires

No signatures were submitted, according to Douglas County election officials
Questions have been raised over what could happen to Vinny Palermo's seat in light of the federal indictment.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The form to mount a petition to recall Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo was filed nearly three months ago, but the effort didn’t get much past that point.

That’s according to a spokeswoman with the Douglas County Election Commission, who confirmed to 6 News on Tuesday that the recall effort had failed.

“July 17, 2023, was the deadline for the principal circulator of the Councilman Palermo recall petition to submit petition pages to our office. No pages were submitted so the recall effort stopped/failed as a result,” the spokeswoman said in an email.

But the effort was practically moot since Omaha City Charter allows his removal from his seat on the City Council after three consecutive months of unexcused absences.

Palermo, who represents southeast Omaha, has been ordered to remain in jail while awaiting trial in federal court on nine felony fraud counts. The councilman was arrested April 21 along with two retired Omaha Police officers and the chief fundraiser of LPOA Omaha.

The City Council voted 5-0 to remove from the office of vice president shortly thereafter, and several called on Palermo to resign at that time, including Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, the Nebraska Democratic Party, and the Douglas County GOP.

Council President Pete Festersen says he wants the selection process — which could start once the jailed councilman misses three months of meetings — to be transparent.

Garry Gernandt, who retired in 2017, told 6 News in June that he would like to go back to politics to — in his view — salvage what has been lost in south Omaha public trust to his successor.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak and Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

