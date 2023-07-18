Macedonia, Iowa placed under boil order

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Pottawattamie County town has been placed under a boil order until further notice.

The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency says the maintenance department issued a water boil order for Macedonia residents and businesses until further notice due to low water pressure.

All residents are encouraged to boil or use bottled water for consumption.

Pottawattamie County EMA issued guidelines for residential customers:

Bottled water should be used for drinking, cooking, washing fruits and vegetables, hand-washing and brushing your teeth.

Tap water can be used for these purposes, but only after it has been brought to a rolling boil for five minutes.

Affected tap water may be used for dishwashing, but only with a dishwasher. Bottled water should be used for hand-washing dishes.

The affected tap water may be used for bathing or showering as well as household cleaning.

After the boil order is lifted, the agency recommends these steps:

Flush the building’s water lines and clean faucet screens.

Purge water-using fixtures and appliances of standing water and ice.

Questions should be directed to Macedonia City Hall at (712) 486-2323.

