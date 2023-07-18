We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Heartland Heroes

LPD task force members recognized for curbing catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converter thefts have left many people out hundreds, possibly thousands of dollars. The problem forced LPD to create a task force to catch thieves.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Up on a lift: It’s a motion many cars across Lincoln are all too familiar with as mechanics work to replace their catalytic converters.

“It only takes ‘em two minutes to steal a converter,” said Kent Damme, the manager of Freeway Muffler and Breaks.

That’s part of what makes the crime so pervasive. Some months in 2021 and 2022 saw almost 200 reported thefts in Lincoln.

“Every Monday morning, we’d get here and the phone would go berserk with catalytic converter calls,” Damme said.

And it’s why LPD put together a task force about a year and a half ago.

“It’s the same people that are going in different jurisdictions that are committing these crimes,” said Brent Lovett, an LPD officer. “So it definitely helped to have a task force with everyone included to share information, and then we’re working together and not working separate cases.”

So far, it seems their work is paying off, bolstered by a 2021 Lincoln ordinance which requires a permit to sell catalytic converters.

Last year was the high point of these thefts with 1,126 in total. This year, there’s been just 211.

“Word kind of got around once you started making a few arrests,” said Jason Drager, an LPD criminal investigator. “Like, ‘hey, LPD is cracking down on this,’ and it deterred some people from stealing.”

On Monday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird presented the Mayor’s Award of Excellence to LPD Officer Lovett and Investigator Drager for their perseverance. The two said they still have work to do, but they said some of the most active catalytic converter thieves have already been caught.

