Huskers land four-star offensive tackle from Hawaii

The latest from our Live at 10 newscast.
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Preston Taumua had choices, good choices, he choose Nebraska. The four-star offensive tackle quickly mentioned Matt Rhule and Donovan Raiola when asked why he picked the Huskers. Preston also had Alabama, Auburn, Arizona, and Oregon inside his top-five. He is considered one of the best 15 players in the class at his position.

According to 247Sports the Huskers now have the 18th-best 2024 class in the country and the fourth-best class in the Big Ten.

