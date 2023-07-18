We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storms are back again Wednesday, this time later in the day

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After several days of morning storms we are gearing up for another round of rain Wednesday...this time in the afternoon to evening. This will come with an isolated severe risk for most of E Nebraska and part of W Iowa. Hail and wind are the main threats.

Severe risk
Severe risk(wowt)

Storms will be very isolated and get going after noon... they’ll start to wind down around 8PM, dry for almost everyone by 10.

Spotty PM storms
Spotty PM storms(wowt)

Highs stay in the mid 80s through the work week with a jump tot he upper 80s Saturday. Heat returns next week as a ridge of high pressure trapping heat to the S this week gradually moves NE. We’ll reach the 90s starting Sunday.

Heat to the S
Heat to the S(wowt)
Heat moves in
Heat moves in(wowt)
10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

