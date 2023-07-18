Drought persists around Omaha metro despite recent rain

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Recent rainfall has helped to make significant improvements in drought conditions across Iowa and Nebraska in recent weeks.

The Omaha metro has seen rain every day so far this week, so it certainly would seem like the drought would be improving quickly. However, it takes more than just a few days of rain to really push us out of the drought that we have been experiencing for most of the year. To see why, you have to take a look back at last year to get the whole picture.

Rainfall above average for July so far (WOWT)

So far this month, we are above average on rainfall. In fact, we’ve already surpassed our normal rainfall for the entire month of July, which has helped out our Summer totals as well. For the year, however, we are still just over 3.5 inches behind where we need to be.

Now we have to take into consideration where we left 2022. We ended the year nearly 10 inches below average. It was a very dry late Summer and Fall for the area, and that is when the drought truly began. When you put that together with the dry weather we have seen this year, we are over a foot of rain behind where we should be at this point.

Dry conditions began in Omaha last year (WOWT)

That enormous deficit is the reason it has been so difficult to shake the drought conditions across eastern Nebraska into western Iowa.

Severe drought persists in eastern Nebraska (WOWT)

The good news is, it will not take a foot of rain to get us out of the drought. We just need regular rainfall, similar to what we have seen the last couple of weeks, to continue into August and we will be in much better shape. That has been happening over western Nebraska into Colorado for a month or so, and those areas are finally drought-free.

