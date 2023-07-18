Drainage problem from OPS bus barn causing frustration for downhill neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of northwest Omaha homeowners claim a neighbor’s drainage problem has runoff concerns flowing their way.

The sound of thunder has four neighbors near 71st and Pratt streets looking up the corridor.

“I think there’s a better solution to this drainage situation than what there is currently,” said homeowner Brent Johnson.

They’ve recorded the runoff flowing down their street, with rainwater draining from a parking lot on the hill above their homes.

“It’s Niagra Falls when it rains,” said homeowner Nicole Rogers.

The property in question belongs to Omaha Public Schools -- and drainage comes from the parking lot adjacent to the bus barn.

“The buses need maintenance,” Johnson said. “How else are children going to get to school? But they’ve got to take us into account.”

City code enforcement has given drainage from the bus lot a failing grade three times, with a final extension to fix the violation by August 23. OPS has made some changes already, including building a rock dam of sorts, intended to keep the runoff from neighboring property.

“I’m worried about all this rock coming down on the property and still having the same drainage issue,” Rogers said. “It’s nowhere near the answer. It’s a temporary fix so we stop bothering them.”

OPS says the drainage issues got worse when they were required to remove some trees and plants which helped hold back water. Staff has worked throughout the year to ensure water from district property drains properly.

OPS acknowledges a clogging issue with a drain there, and it’s been cleaned out. They also say it will be on a regular maintenance schedule to ensure no further drainage issues occur in the neighborhood.

Neighbors on the downslope of the bus barn drainage improvement are skeptical that OPS has done enough engineering homework.

“That’s a Band-Aid, a quick fix,” said homeowners Linda Gilmore and Jean Cooper. “It’s not a permanent one. Something else has got to be done. Maybe a real retaining wall with real drainage in it would be good.”

By late August, neighbors should learn if the drain change passes city inspection -- but they say heavy rain over time will be the real test.

The city still considers OPS in violation but provided an extension to fix the drainage issues after district maintenance provided a work order addressing the issue. OPS says it prioritizes being a good neighbor.

