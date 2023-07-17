We are Local
Tim Allen, Diana Ross to make stops in Omaha this fall

Comedienne Ilana Glazer to perform reserved show
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A comedy mainstay and Motown legend are both set to make appearances in Omaha this fall.

Diana Ross will bring her Music Legacy Tour 2023 to the Orpheum Theater at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. Tickets start at $80.50 and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticket Omaha.

Actor and comedian Tim Allen comes to the Holland Performing Arts Center for an 18-and-older show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Thursday morning at 10:00 through Ticket Omaha.

Comedienne Ilana Glazer will perform a reserved, seated show at Steelhouse Omaha at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale Friday morning at 10:00 through Ticket Omaha.

