We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation

Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Surgeons at a hospital in Israel performed a life-saving procedure on a 12-year-old boy in which they reattached his head to his neck after he suffered an internal decapitation in an accident.

The Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem made a post on Instagram along with a picture showing 12-year-old Suleiman Hassan and doctors Ohad Einav and Ziv Asa on July 9.

The medical center said the operation to reattach Suleiman’s head after he was hit by a car while riding his bike was “extremely rare and complex.”

After the accident, Suleiman was airlifted to the medical center’s trauma unit, where doctors determined the ligaments holding the posterior base of his skull were severed from the top vertebrae of his spine. The condition is commonly known as internal or orthopedic decapitation.

The medical center said this type of injury is rare in adults and even more so in children.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Omaha Police investigating Saturday night homicide
Generic police lights
Lincoln Police find missing children
Nebraska DOT
Interstate 80 reopens in Omaha after jackknifed semi blocked lanes
A North Omaha lot is now a skate park designed to bring the community together.
North Omaha vacant lot turned into skate ramp project
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to return to the area this weekend, and air quality...
Nebraska DHHS issues smoke advisory this weekend

Latest News

Car theft is becoming a major issue in Omaha
Omaha neighborhood shares concerns about repeat car thefts
Tues AM storms
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Another chance for morning storms Tuesday
Actor Jac Cheairs and his son Wyatt, 11, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors...
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of a pandemic and a streaming revolution
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Children lost in flooding as US endures extreme weather, from smoke up north to heat in the West
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las...
Georgia’s top court rejects Trump attempt to thwart prosecutor in 2020 election investigation