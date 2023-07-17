We are Local
Smoke advisory extended through Tuesday

Effected areas include central and eastern Nebraska
(Tony Alverson)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Although air quality has improved in the area, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has extended its smoke advisory for central and eastern Nebraska through Tuesday.

Smoke associated with wildfires in Canada may affect air quality in Nebraska. Heavier areas of smoke may result in visibility issues.

During moderate air quality index conditions, those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution are encouraged to cut down on outdoor activities.

According to NDHHS, counties that may be affected include Adams, Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Cherry, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawson, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage, Garfield, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thayer, Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, and York counties.

To view the AQI in real-time, visit www.airnow.gov.

