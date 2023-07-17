Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Spotty morning storms to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoky skies cover the metro and most of the viewing are this morning and may be an issue at times again today. Keep an eye on air quality if you were impacted by the wildfire smoke yesterday.

Also, we’ll have spotty showers and storms on the map to start Monday. Nothing widespread is likely but a few downpours and some lightning could impact your morning. Chances are in the forecast all morning long too.

Monday Rain (WOWT)

With some afternoon clearing and a dip in the dew points, the high of 80 in the metro should feel pretty good by the end of the day.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Overnight a few more rounds of storms are possible well after midnight into early Tuesday morning. Those have the potential to be a little stronger especially west of the metro and could bring a little wind and hail for some.

Severe Tonight (WOWT)

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

