OPPD announces new recipients of Greener Together program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District has announced the new winners of its Greener Together program.

Customers fund the program voluntarily every month. The money goes toward environmental projects in Omaha of their choosing.

Members of Greener Together voted to fund No More Empty Pots and Florence Futures.

Nancy Williams is the co-founder and CEO of No More Empty Pots, a hub that helps urban and rural communities become self-sufficient and food secure. Williams plans to use the $85,000 grant for solar panels at the hub.

“We should see an exponential return because not only will that money not have to come from our operating funds to cover the cost of this, but energy savings and cost savings will go back into the programs for the people that we serve,” Williams said.

Programs at No More Empty Pots include community education taught by Nancy Scott.

“It’s important so that people learn about plants,” Scott said. “We are so separated from our growing roots as human beings. Human beings have always been gardeners and we have separated from our roots.”

Florence Futures plans to use its $59,000 grant to improve bus stops, add bike infrastructure and add targeted beautification along 30th Street between Miller Park and Florence. The hope is that the improvements will increase walkability in the area and attract people to the community.

OPPD started Greener Together in 2022. So far, it has raised more than $300,000 to support environmental projects.

