Ongoing vandalism near Benson High School cost residents thousands

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vandals are using crushed rocks from the bleachers at Benson High School’s football stadium to cause thousands of dollars in damage to nearby residents.

“People have been going up into the stadium, grabbing the rocks underneath the bleachers, throwing them at houses, throwing them at vehicles,” Benson resident Lauren Bird said.

Catapulted rocks pepper the lawns of nearby homes, property only saved by poor aim.

“They’ll stand at the top there, so if I’m parking here, I’ll find these [rocks] all around my car,” said another resident.

The rocks have been around for a while. According to an OPS spokesperson, crushed rocks were put there to hold down landscaping fabric. Over time, that material has been pushed toward the perimeter.

Two years ago, vandals damaged Kristen Goodson’s Ford Escape so badly that she had to buy a new vehicle.

Doorbell camera footage shows her husband leaving the house as loud bangs ring upon contact with their car.

More footage from another neighbor last year caught an even more menacing video.

What looks to be a teenager wearing a mask approaches the home with a hefty rock, chucks it at the window, and sprints away. Another person can be seen in the background watching and running away too.

That left a shattered window and a sour taste in the mouth of neighbor Jo Anna, who’s lived in that house for more than 40 years.

It’s a sentiment that’s spread throughout the block behind Benson High.

Bird, along with other residents, has filed police reports for issues in the area.

“We’ve called Benson High School,” Bird said. “We’ve spoken with the principal. We’ve spoken with the resource officer, and none of them really have anything to say or do about it.”

So they reached out to 6 News.

An OPS spokesperson provided 6 News with a statement that said:

“Omaha Public Schools places a high priority on safety in and around our neighborhood schools. Our district is currently working on a solution to resolve this matter.”

Residents hope that a solution comes soon.

“If we don’t get a handle on it now, how is it going to get better during the school year?”

