OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police has released the name of the man killed near downtown over the weekend.

OPD tells 6 News 22-year-old Quavyon Tucker was shot near 14th Avenue and Pinkney Street around 9:30 Saturday night.

Medics transported him to the hospital with life-saving measures in progress, where he later died.

