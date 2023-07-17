Omaha neighborhood shares concerns about repeat car thefts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Remember the TikTok challenge that taught people how to steal certain cars with a phone charging cable?

It’s still happening -- and at least one Omaha neighborhood is questioning why some people don’t seem to face any consequences after getting caught.

Patrick Jones is a neighborhood watch group president just outside city limits in northwest Omaha.

“Just in the last couple days, we’ve found three stolen vehicles in our subdivision, parked in the exact same spot,” Jones said.

They’ve all been Kia models -- stolen in Omaha, according to investigators, and seemingly dropped in the neighborhood. One doorbell camera video shows a youngster this weekend heading back to one of the cars that had been stolen earlier -- and parked on the street.

The window had been broken earlier; so had the steering column. The teen tried to start the car again with a USB cable -- but this time, a problem.

“Alarm goes off, he goes out the same way he went in,” Jones said.

Neighbors say the same teen had already been arrested for driving what wasn’t his -- and was quickly back on the street.

“I think the solution should be stiffer penalties,” Jones said. “How about the parents step up? I understand there are single parents out there who have to work. But what about the victims? They’re single parents, too.”

After a TikTok trend surfaced last year, giving a how-to for stealing certain Kia and Hyundai models, Omaha Police saw car thefts jump five-fold.

“Many of these repeat juvenile offenders that are stealing cars are already under court supervision,” said Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson. “In my view, they should immediately be placed back at the Douglas County Youth Center to try to find a better rehabilitation plan for them.”

This isn’t about joyriding -- victims tell 6 News their car is never the same when they get it back -- and it’s expensive to fix a broken steering column and anything else that’s messed up.

Omaha Police offered free steering wheel locks recently for Kia and Hyundai owners -- but OPD recently ran out and will not be receiving anymore. We’re told around 500 were given away.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.