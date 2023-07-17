We are Local
No bond for Omaha double homicide suspect

A man was arrested by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies for allegedly murdering an Omaha woman and her daughter.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man facing charges in the murders of two Omaha women was denied bond in a court appearance Monday afternoon.

Fernandez Mason, 22
Fernandez Mason, 22(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Fernandez Mason, 22, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Court documents state a neighbor called 911 asking Douglas County deputies to check on 55-year-old Lisa Cannon’s well-being. She said Cannon was terminally ill and had not answered the phone since the day before. Her daughter, 30-year-old Marquesha, also lived in the apartment.

On arrival, deputies found the front door unlocked. Lisa was found face-down on the floor, covered with a sheet and blanket, with a wooden backscratcher placed on top, the documents state. In the kitchen trash, deputies found a box labeled for a 9mm firearm, along with a broken plastic trigger lock on the kitchen counter.

Deputies then spoke with the neighbor who called, who said Lisa had been suffering from terminal cancer and that Marquesha had moved in to help care for her mother. Her attempt to contact Marquesha went unanswered, prompting her to contact authorities.

Deputies went back into the apartment to check on Marquesha. They found her body in the second bedroom, with a box spring, mattress, and sheets piled on top.

While at the scene, the affidavit states, deputies saw Mason enter the parking lot in a 2007 Nissan Altima and park nearby. Deputies spoke with Mason and noticed a partially-loaded handgun in the driver’s door handle. Mason allegedly admitted to deputies he possessed the gun in the car. He then agreed to speak with them about the suspected deaths and went to the sheriff’s office.

After being read his rights, Mason allegedly admitted to shooting the two women with the handgun. He admitted to purchasing the gun the same day and having it on him in the car.

Mason also allegedly said he received signs from unknown people to kill his mother. He said he shot Marquesha first to avoid problems had he shot Lisa first. He also said he disposed of the clothes he was wearing at the time of the murders in several dumpsters across the city.

A preliminary hearing for Mason is scheduled for next month.

