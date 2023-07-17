No bond for Omaha double homicide suspect charged with killing mother, sister

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man facing charges in the murders of two Omaha women — his mother and his sister — was denied bond in a court appearance Monday afternoon.

Fernandez Mason, 22, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

His family claims the lack of mental healthcare in the Omaha-metro played a role in the tragedy saying this may not have happened if Mason had proper care.

Fernandez Mason, 22 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Court documents state a neighbor called 911 asking Douglas County deputies to check on 55-year-old Lisa Cannon’s well-being last week. She said Cannon was terminally ill and had not answered the phone since the day before. Her daughter, 30-year-old Marquesha, also lived in the apartment.

On arrival, deputies found the front door unlocked. Lisa was found face-down on the floor, covered with a sheet and blanket, with a wooden backscratcher placed on top, the documents state. In the kitchen trash, deputies found a box labeled for a 9mm firearm, along with a broken plastic trigger lock on the kitchen counter.

The neighbor told deputies that Lisa had been suffering from terminal cancer and that Marquesha had moved in to help care for her mother. But when attempts to contact Marquesha went unanswered, the authorities were contacted.

Deputies went back into the apartment to check on Marquesha and found her body in the second bedroom, with a box spring, mattress, and sheets piled on top.

While at the scene, the affidavit states, deputies saw Mason enter the parking lot in a 2007 Nissan Altima and park nearby. Deputies spoke with Mason and noticed a partially-loaded handgun in the driver’s door handle. Mason allegedly admitted to deputies he possessed the gun in the car. He then agreed to speak with them about the suspected deaths and went to the sheriff’s office.

After being read his rights, Mason allegedly admitted to shooting the two women with the handgun. He admitted to purchasing the gun the same day and having it on him in the car.

“Saying he killed his sister first because she could cause him problems if he shot his mother first, he admitted to hiding his clothing in various dumpsters throughout the city before returning to the location,” prosecutors said Monday.

Mason also allegedly said he received signs from unknown people to kill his mother. He said he shot Marquesha first to avoid problems had he shot Lisa first. He also said he disposed of the clothes he was wearing at the time of the murders in several dumpsters across the city.

After his appearance, family members say they will continue to love and support Mason.

“We had the rough end of the system,” said Tylesha Mason, Fernandez’s biological sister. “We were split up, the whole nine. We didn’t grow up together (and) when we did have the chance to grow up with each other, it just...”

For 11 years, Monika Bell was a foster mom to Fernandez. She believes the mental health system let him down.

“He had ended up getting a new doctor, and the doctor took him off his meds,” she said. “He’s been off his meds since 9th grade, and so I guess the older he got, the worse it got. But he didn’t think he needed meds because of course the doctor told him.”

Mason’s sister wants everyone to know her brother was a football player, went to college, and he is loved — no matter the circumstances.

“Knowing that we all were in the system, we were fighting for love,” she said. “That’s what we were. There were seven of us.”

A preliminary hearing for Mason is scheduled for next month.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.