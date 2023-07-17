We are Local
Nebraska state troopers arrest two in Buffalo County traffic stop

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state troopers arrested two people Sunday night after finding several controlled substances and multiple firearms during a traffic stop.

According to an NSP release, a trooper found a Dodge Durango speeding at 100 miles per hour in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near the Shelton area.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop and searched the vehicle. The search turned up two handguns, two sets of brass knuckles, 37 grams of marijuana, and several illicit drugs. Suspected ecstasy, hydrocodone, and codeine were found.

Three children were also in the car. One was not restrained.

The driver, 36-year-old Podjo Rowe, of Euclid, California, was arrested, along with his passenger, 29-year-old Lianie Feliciano, of Cleveland, Ohio. Both face several charges, including possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, child abuse not resulting in injury, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and possession of marijuana (less than one ounce).

Rowe faces additional citations for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and failure to use a child restraint.

Both parties were booked into Buffalo County Jail. The children were placed in protective care.

